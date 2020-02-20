UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preorders For Samsung's Galaxy S20 Smartphones Start In S. Korea

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:45 PM

Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S20 smartphones start in S. Korea

Preorders for Samsung Electronics Co.'s new flagship smartphone line started in South Korea on Thursday, with local mobile carriers rolling out various promotions to attract customers

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Preorders for Samsung Electronics Co.'s new flagship smartphone line started in South Korea on Thursday, with local mobile carriers rolling out various promotions to attract customers.

Samsung said preorders for the Galaxy S20 smartphones will run through next Wednesday at online and offline stores in South Korea, with the official launch of new handsets scheduled for March 6.

The Galaxy S20 series, which was unveiled last week in San Francisco, comes in three models -- the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

The entry-level S20 is sold for 1.248 million won (US$1,044) here, while the mid-range S20 Plus has a price tag of 1.35 million won. The high-end S20 Ultra, which boasts a 108-megapixel camera, comes with a price tag of 1.

59 million won.

Samsung said those who preordered its new smartphones can get the company's new artificial intelligence (AI) speaker, the Galaxy Home Mini, or portable printer Nemonic Mini.

Local analysts earlier expected that Samsung would sell between 33 million and 38 million units of the Galaxy S20 series globally.

Meanwhile, sales of Samsung's new vertically folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, started in South Korea last Friday, with some retailers reporting that their initial volume in stock has already sold out.

The Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale from Friday in South Korea, with a price tag of 2.97 million won.

Related Topics

Mobile Company San Francisco Sale Price South Korea March Samsung From Mini Million

Recent Stories

Stage actress Abid Baig loses daughter after faili ..

37 seconds ago

ECA condemns child abuse video, reiterates UAE’s ..

3 minutes ago

UN Says Ready to Work With New Administration Afte ..

36 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

36 minutes ago

Despite ban, use of plastic bags goes on unabated

36 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting for clean drink ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.