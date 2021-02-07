UrduPoint.com
Protests Against Myanmar Coup Go Into Day 2 As Junta Restores Internet Access - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Protests Against Myanmar Coup Go Into Day 2 as Junta Restores Internet Access - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Myanmar saw a second day of mass protests against the military on Sunday, with tens of thousands taking to the streets of the country's biggest city Yangon to denounce the coup, media said.

Huge crowds marched down a major thoroughfare to the Hledan Junction, with parallel rallies reported in the Yankin and Tamwe townships, according to the Myanmar Now news agency.

Protesters were heard chanting "Down With the Dictatorship," and "Democracy! Democracy!" Some people brought children to the rallies so that the next generation would remember the struggle.

Soldiers reportedly occupied Yangon's City Hall. The outlet posted a video on social media showing a police officer in riot gear looking down at a crowd from a balcony.

Demonstrations were also underway in Mandalay, Pyay, Myawaddy and a few other major cities. The news agency said police did not try to break them up.

The military partially restored internet access as of 2 p.m. local time (7:30 GMT) on Sunday, more than a day after NetBlocks, a service monitoring internet traffic, reported a nationwide blackout.

"Partial restoration of internet connectivity confirmed in Myanmar from ~2 pm local time on multiple providers following information blackout," it said.

Social media remained blocked after the military accused them of spreading fake news about Monday's coup, which saw elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi being detained alongside other dignitaries.

