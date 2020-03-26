UrduPoint.com
PTA Conducts Quality Of Service Surveys

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:53 PM

According to Quality of Service (QoS) surveys conducted in third & fourth quarter of 2019 by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ufone has shown maximum compliance to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) out of all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) followed by CMPak, Jazz and Telenor, respectively

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) According to Quality of Service (QoS) surveys conducted in third & fourth quarter of 2019 by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ufone has shown maximum compliance to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) out of all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) followed by CMPak, Jazz and Telenor, respectively.


However, none of the mobile companies were able to meet all the KPIs.

The surveys were conducted in Abbottabad, Charsadda, Swabi, Murree, Taxila, Muzaffarabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Tando Allah Yar, Sukkur, Thatta and Sibbi.

KPIs of voice, SMS and data services of mobile operators were assessed during the survey.
PTA has directed CMOs to improve KPIs as per license conditions.PTA will reconfirm the same with follow up surveys.
Complete results of the surveys have been published on PTA website.

