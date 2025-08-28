‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 06:32 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday lauded the “exemplary coordination” among all stakeholders for averting a major flood disaster in Gujranwala and Wazirabad
Speaking to the media in Wazirabad, the minister highlighted the highest water flow at Head Khanki, exceeding 1,075,000 cusecs.
This time, the water flow has been significantly higher than the 600,000 cusecs which was previously considered an extreme flood.
“We were in Narowal today along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and officials from relevant departments, including NDMA and PDMA to review the situation,” he said, adding there were minimal casualties reported so far.
He commended the critical role of early warnings from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), as well as the "exemplary" efforts of Rescue 1122, the district administration, and the Pakistan Army.
Tarar noted that a survey for the rehabilitation of link roads would be completed later in the evening, with the Prime Minister instructing the National Highway Authority (NHA) to carry out the necessary repairs.
He added that Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari would visit Gujranwala to ensure that the electricity in affected areas would be restored at the earliest.
The minister assured that arrangements were in place for the provision of relief items, including tents, food, and medical supplies. A survey is currently underway to estimate livestock losses, and compensation will be provided to affected individuals.
While acknowledging the plight of displaced residents, Tarar urged citizens to remain cautious, noting that the threat from an incoming rain spell remains. He appealed to people living near riverbeds to avoid any construction, stating that no compensation would be given for structures built illegally in these high-risk areas.
Tarar praised the media for its role in providing timely information and underscored the ongoing collaboration between the district administration and political leadership to ensure the well-being of the affected population. "This coordination will continue in the future," he affirmed.
