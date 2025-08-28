Rawalpindi Police Officers Get Letters Of Appreciation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 06:32 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Thursday gave letters and certificates of appreciation to police officers for their performance
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Thursday gave letters and certificates of appreciation to police officers for their performance.
SSP Supra said the encouragement of officers who performed best would continue on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.
Those given letters of appreciation included Superintendent of Police Rawal Saad Arshad, Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub and Deputy Superintendent of Police Waris Khan Circle Rana Naeem Yasin.
Similarly Station House Officer (SHO) Ganjmandi Inspector Ansar Hussain, SHO Ratta Amral Sub-Inspector Sajjad Ahmed, SHO New Town Sub-Inspector Tayyab Zaheer Baig and SHO Kallar Syedan Sub-Inspector Syed Sabtain Al-Hussain were awarded certificates of appreciation.
Recent Stories
‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal ..
Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation
OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments by October 31
CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025
PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal Minister for Informa ..2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation2 minutes ago
-
Timely precautionary measures vital to protect crops and livestock15 minutes ago
-
Breaches in Sutlej embankments inundate villages, thousands of acres in Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
PCSIR Testing Centre established at GtCCI25 minutes ago
-
PO held in murder case25 minutes ago
-
EOBI releases pensions of 3 citizens on Ombudsman’s order25 minutes ago
-
Digital Youth Hub portal providing job opportunities both locally, internationally: Rana Mashhood25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path to progress, soon to exit IMF programme: Rana Mashhood25 minutes ago
-
BWMC vows to make best cleanliness arrangements for Eid Milad34 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister visits flood-hit Sialkot on CM’s orders34 minutes ago
-
High flood situation reviewed34 minutes ago