Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Thursday gave letters and certificates of appreciation to police officers for their performance.

SSP Supra said the encouragement of officers who performed best would continue on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Those given letters of appreciation included Superintendent of Police Rawal Saad Arshad, Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub and Deputy Superintendent of Police Waris Khan Circle Rana Naeem Yasin.

Similarly Station House Officer (SHO) Ganjmandi Inspector Ansar Hussain, SHO Ratta Amral Sub-Inspector Sajjad Ahmed, SHO New Town Sub-Inspector Tayyab Zaheer Baig and SHO Kallar Syedan Sub-Inspector Syed Sabtain Al-Hussain were awarded certificates of appreciation.