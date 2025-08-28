Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Officers Get Letters Of Appreciation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Thursday gave letters and certificates of appreciation to police officers for their performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra on Thursday gave letters and certificates of appreciation to police officers for their performance.

SSP Supra said the encouragement of officers who performed best would continue on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.

Those given letters of appreciation included Superintendent of Police Rawal Saad Arshad, Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub and Deputy Superintendent of Police Waris Khan Circle Rana Naeem Yasin.

Similarly Station House Officer (SHO) Ganjmandi Inspector Ansar Hussain, SHO Ratta Amral Sub-Inspector Sajjad Ahmed, SHO New Town Sub-Inspector Tayyab Zaheer Baig and SHO Kallar Syedan Sub-Inspector Syed Sabtain Al-Hussain were awarded certificates of appreciation.

Recent Stories

‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood di ..

‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal ..

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of apprecia ..

Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation

2 minutes ago
 OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments b ..

OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments by October 31

10 minutes ago
 CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on ..

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara

5 hours ago
 PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

10 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

1 day ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan