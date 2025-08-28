Open Menu

OGRA Directs Licensees To Adopt Digital Payments By October 31

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:24 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has directed all licensed entities under its regulation to adopt digital payment solutions in line with the government’s vision of promoting a cashless economy

According to the directive, OGRA regulated businesses, including oil marketing companies, gas utilities, CNG stations, LPG and LNG operators, refineries, and lubricant marketers, must introduce and display digital payment options, particularly the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR Code at their outlets.

The Authority emphasized that no outlet will be allowed to refuse customers opting for digital transactions.

Full compliance is required by October 31, 2025.

OGRA said the move supports the State Bank’s digitization drive and is expected to improve financial inclusion, transparency, and operational efficiency across the energy sector. Businesses have been advised to coordinate with their banks, microfinance banks, or electronic money institutions to obtain free-of-cost Raast QR codes for timely implementation.

“This initiative will not only facilitate consumers but also strengthen Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem,” said OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi.

