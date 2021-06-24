UrduPoint.com
PTA Renews Telenor Pakistan’s License In AJK & GB

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:26 PM

PTA renews Telenor Pakistan’s license in AJK & GB

Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has renewed Telenor Pakistan’s license to operate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to continue empowering the region through its connectivity services

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th April, 2021) Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has renewed Telenor Pakistan’s license to operate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to continue empowering the region through its connectivity services. The license renewal signing ceremony took place at PTA headquarter in Islamabad which was attended by Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman PTA, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and its management.

Telenor Pakistan has been connecting people in AJK and GB through its state-of-the-art connectivity solutions since 2006 when it was first granted the license. As the first operator to provide its services in this region, Telenor Pakistan has established itself as a market leader over the years. The license, which would have expired on 25 June 2021 is being renewed for 15 years.

Speaking at the occasion, Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer Telenor Pakistan said, “In this digital age, smart connectivity has become a necessary utility and Telenor Pakistan is committed to continue serving the people of AJK and GB through provision of Next Generation Mobile Services. Over the years, we have taken steps to build digital infrastructure in the region that enable access to digital and financial inclusion. Driven by our purpose, we will continue our efforts to advance smart connectivity by introducing modern technologies and services for people of AJK and GB.

“Telenor Pakistan has been an important ally in our journey to nurture a digital ecosystem in the country. Its services for the people of AJK and GB speak volumes for the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring connectivity for all and enabling access to opportunities. We are pleased to see the progress Pakistan’s telecom sector has made in the past few years and appreciate the operators’ valuable contributions towards reshaping our society. I would like to congratulate Telenor Pakistan on the renewal of its license to operate in AJK-GB and I am sure the company will continue its support through new and innovative services”, said Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman PTA.

Telenor has grown in Pakistan since entering in 2005 and remains a key player in the ICT-powered digital revolution in the country. The company’s services have become a symbol of reliability in AJK and GB because of its many developments in the region to provide high-speed connectivity. Telenor Pakistan remains committed to bring enhanced connectivity to every Pakistani and uplifting communities while creating opportunities for socio-economic contribution through mobile technology.

