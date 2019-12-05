UrduPoint.com
PTA Terms Suspension Of Twitter Accounts Against Principles Of Freedom

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:16 PM

PTA terms suspension of twitter accounts against principles of freedom

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday termed suspension of accounts of Twitter users from Pakistan against the principles of freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Thursday termed suspension of accounts of Twitter users from Pakistan against the principles of freedom.

"PTA considers action of Twitter admin against set principles of freedom of speech", said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The PTA has asked the social media users to report such suspended accounts to PTA at content-complaint@pta.gov.pk so that the issue can be raised with Twitter officials.

