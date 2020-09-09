UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT For Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

PTCL hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT for tree plantation drive

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), along with Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication visited PTCL HQ in Islamabad where they participated in a tree plantation activity to endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 10 Billion tree plantation tsunami drive

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020) Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), along with Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication visited PTCL HQ in Islamabad where they participated in a tree plantation activity to endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 10 Billion tree plantation tsunami drive.

Along with that, they also had a presentation and meeting on PTCL progress and development with Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL and top management. All participants followed the safety guidelines and kept social distancing throughout the activity.

On this occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication said, “We are glad to see PTCL playing a key role in providing connectivity across the country and is paving the way towards a Digital Pakistan. Being a national company, PTCL is also contributing to environmental preservation that is line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a clean and green Pakistan.

Talking at the ceremony, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary IT & Telecom and Chairman Board of Director, PTCL, said, “It is an honor to be here at PTCL to create awareness regarding low forest cover and pollution in the country. He further said, I am proud that the national carrier is taking a special interest in Prime Minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan to ensure country’s economic growth and support the tree plantation tsunami movement for a green Pakistan.”

Speaking at the event, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “We are honored to have the Federal Minister and Secretary visit PTCL HQ and take part in our plantation drive. PTCL is a great supporter of Prime Minister’s 10 Billion tree plantation tsunami movement that will help in mitigating the effects of global warming and increase forest cover throughout Pakistan.”

PTCL has always participated actively in climate and environment related initiatives and its HQ is amongst the few Green Offices certified by WWF in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Tsunami Prime Minister Technology Company Visit Progress Rashid Khan Event All Top PTCL Billion

Recent Stories

CM announces Rs 0.9 million each for mine collapse ..

5 minutes ago

High flood recorded at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

5 minutes ago

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

37 minutes ago

ADNOC invests $245 million to upgrade main oil lin ..

40 minutes ago

Von der Leyen Pledges Plan for Stronger Europe Aft ..

5 minutes ago

Britain rejects new coal mine on environmental gro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.