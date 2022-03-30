UrduPoint.com

Putin Bans Use Of Foreign Software At Key Infrastructure Facilities Starting 2025

Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has prohibited the use of foreign software at crucial information infrastructure facilities starting January 1, 2025, according to a presidential decree published on Wednesday

"From January 1, 2025, the state authorities and purchasers are banned from using foreign software at their significant objects of the crucial information infrastructure," the decree read.

The president has also banned government purchases of foreign software for critical infrastructure objects without approval from relevant authorities starting Thursday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

