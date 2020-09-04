Realme 6 with 90Hz display and Helio G90T processor is now offered at Rs. 41,999 only for 8GB+128GB variant

Want an affordable smartphone with a fast refresh rate display? Realme Pakistan is offering the realme 6 for only Rs. 41,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th September, 2020) Want an affordable smartphone with a fast refresh rate display? Realme Pakistan is offering the realme 6 for only Rs. 41,999. With this price realme 6 is the most affordable 90Hz display smartphone in Pakistan.

This price offers is for the model that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The realme 6 has pretty high end features for the price the company is asking for. Its standout feature is the 6.5 inch 2400 x 1080p 90hz display which will feel “smoother” than traditional 60hz panels.

It has a healthy 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is plenty.

It is powered by the Mediatek Helios G90T SoC which is a high end Mediatek CPU. Additionally, it has a huge 4300mAh battery which can be charged quite fast with the 30W flash charge.

realme 6 Display and Processor: realme 6 mobile phone features a 6.50-inch capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a glass front with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, plastic back, and plastic frame. Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a 2.05GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor that lets you multitask and access different apps at the same time without any interruptions and give you a smooth experience.



realme Camera Specifications: If we talk about optics, realme 6 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear with different features like autofocus, LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

There is a 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture; an 8 MP ultrawide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2 MP depth shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the mobile features a 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture to click stunning selfies.

Features on the front camera setup include HDR and panorama.

realme 6 Battery and Operating System: The smartphone from the brand runs realme UI based on Android 10. Also, it houses a decent 4300 mAh non-removable battery with a 30W flash charge support.

The smartphone can be fully charged in 60 minutes.

realme 6 Connectivity Options and Sensors: Realme 6 comes with various connectivity options such as 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio, and USB Type-C.

Moreover, sensors on the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass/magnetometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.