Realme 6i – A High-Performance Budget Device in midrange smartphone league

Realme which is Pakistan’s one of the top emerging smartphone brand that requires very little introduction but realme 6i, recently launched one of the anticipated device of realme 6 series

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2020) Realme which is Pakistan’s one of the top emerging smartphone brand that requires very little introduction but realme 6i, recently launched one of the anticipated device of realme 6 series.realme 6i is a revolutionary gaming monster of the season housed with World’s first MediaTek Helio G80 chipset this device is considered to be the best choice smartphone.Here we have found some real facts about the device which really makes it feature packed value for money gadget.

Representing the most budget-friendly entry in a new range of 6-series Realme handsets Which makes the realme 6i a worthy contender among the more affordable Android devices in the market. This is one smartphone that's well-deserving of a closer look.

realme 6i comes equipped with a 48MP AI Quad Camera setup for great photos, as well as a massive 5000mAh battery that will keep the device going on and on, but the real heart of the device is key to making it a truly powerful device. the realme 6i is equipped with the world's first Helio G80 chipset that's set to deliver plenty of power to the device. The octa-core CPU has a main frequency of up to 2.0GHz that offers 35% better single-core performance and 17% better multi-core performance that its previous generation. In fact, based on its performance, it's revealed that the Helio G80 can be matched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. It actually comes with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz, with six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Concept of Real Design, realme UI resonates is inspired by real life - realme UI is designed focusing on 4 things - system colors, icons, wallpapers, and animations. In terms of colors, realme UI uses high-saturation and high-brightness colors to construct an authentic color scheme, bringing a sense of vitality and freshness. ealme opted to build its Realme 6i with a curved rear panel made of plastics to complement its frame. The company sells its handset in a vertically-lined Green Tea or White Milk. The stylings are attributed to Japanese industrial designer NaotaFukasawa and definitely stand out in the crowded affordable segment.

Customizable icons - realme UI also introduced the icon customization function. Now the users can not only change the shape and size of the icons but can change the internal graphic size of the icons.

realme UI with Quantum Animation Engine - In terms of system animation, realme UI is equipped with the latest quantum animation engine, which improves the screen fluency.

To enhance the user experience realme UI features 4 customized trendy functions:

Focus Mode - Turning on the "Focus Mode" can help users isolate themselves from the outside world, and the system will simultaneously play some relaxing music.

This will turn on DND (Do Not Disturb), preventing new notifications from swarming in, and one of the four built-in tunes can be chosen to dive in relaxing zone.

Dual Mode Music Share– Thisfeatureis extremely useful if two users are trying to enjoy the same video or song at the same time from the same device. realme 6ican connect a pair of wireless earbuds and a wired earphone simultaneously, so two people can listen to the same song played from the same realme smartphone.

Three-finger screenshot gesture - Just use 3 fingers to take a screenshot, press and hold on screen, then swipe to capture the selected part of the screen. No more cropping is needed, and taking a partial screenshot is done with just one step.

Personal Information Protection

realme UI also aims to further protect user privacy, and changes the way apps can access personal information. By turning on “Personal Information Protection” in realme UI, the system will provide empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information.

Light, fast and power-saving features & trendy functions - realme UI follows the latest Android 10, a system with light, fast, and power saving features, has been further optimized in terms of fluency, power consumption and performance.

Realme 6i maintains its sleek feel the smoothness of the bottom-firing speaker grille, USB-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack helps keep a more premium feel too. With regard to the build quality, Realme has ensured that each of the device's buttons clicks through satisfactorily with no wiggle. There's no jostling the plugs either. The Realme 6i simply feels like a well-made piece of hardware.

Where the realme 6i wins out, though, is in battery capacity. The device sports a massive 5,000mAh battery, much more than the realme 6’s 4,300mAh pack. It also supports 18W quick charge. The phone makers claim that the realme 6i can last 39 days with the screen turned off, and 40.07 hours with the screen on based on their tests.

realme 6i is widely characterised for its modern features, elegant design, smooth screen, high-speed performance, and long-lasting battery life.The realme 6i does better than the overwhelming majority of its budget counterparts. On performance for everything from the processor to the fingerprint scanner and display sensitivity or responsiveness, camera performance there are no hangups to speak of.

All of that comes together as a handset that's well worth considering for any user.