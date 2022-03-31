realme 9i’s 50MP AI Triple Camera Levels Up Your Photography

The mid-range smartphone provides excellent photography capabilities with a bargain of a price tag

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Mar, 2022) In today’s age of social media, with the rise of platforms such as Instagram, people are gravitating more and more towards images and photography as a form of self-expression. It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words and this very simplicity with which images convey feelings and information is what makes them a popular medium of expression amongst the youth of today. The perfect shot doesn’t come easily to everyone but with the perfect tools in hand one can really level up their photography from basic to sophisticated. With the power-packed realme 9i you get the power of heavy-weight photography wrapped in a light-weight 190g package. Let’s take a look inside the tech democratizer’s latest offering to see what gives it the edge with its photographic capabilities.

The realme 9i comes with an advanced AI Triple Camera setup. The smartphone features three lenses, each with their own unique contributions. The primary lens is the 50MP Ultra HD Main Camera which helps you take stunning, ultra-high pixel pictures with great resolution. The second lens in the rear camera setup is the 2MP Portrait Lens. This lens is used to create the effect seen in the smartphone’s portrait mode which keeps the background of your picture out of focus while putting your subject in sharp focus. This effect makes the subject of the photo stand out more against an obscured background. The last lens featured in the rear camera setup is the 4cm Macro Lens. The Macro Lens is a lens designed for close-up photography. It has the ability to focus at much smaller distances than other lenses thus giving it the ability to take detailed photographs of miniscule subjects.

You can also experiment with a range of different photography modes such as panoramic view, night mode, AI beauty, expert mode, time-lapse, HDR, filter, super text, and slow motion.

Of course, when it comes to social media most users are interested in a different kind of photos which are commonly referred to as selfies. The realme 9i features a marvelous 16MP AI Selfie Camera which delivers stunning selfies using a blend of top notch hardware and the power of AI. The AI beauty mode helps your selfies pop more by allowing you to set the level of image beautification.

The performance of the AI is boosted by the realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which brings with it a 10% increase in AI performance and Qualcomm's third generation AI engine. The AI mainly works its magic in AI beauty mode, night mode, and for photography in motion. What’s more, the realme 9i has got you covered with up to 128GB storage and a massive 5000mAh battery so you can take as many pictures as your heart desires without worrying about running out of battery or space on your smartphone and trusted camera.

The realme 9i brings its users good value for money, packed with exciting features for photography enthusiasts and others alike. Harness real power in your photography with the realme 9i at an economical price. You can get your own realme 9i for the attractive price of just PKR 36,999/- so go get your very own today and spice up your social media feeds.