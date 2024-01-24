Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range Segment at Rs. 52,999/- only

Realme C67 - Now Available In Pakistan As The Quality
January 24, 2024
In a grand entrance to the Pakistani smartphone scene, realme proudly presents the C67, a device that transcends expectations, delivering a perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the C Series, the C67 promises to redefine your smartphone experience
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) In a grand entrance to the Pakistani smartphone scene, realme proudly presents the C67, a device that transcends expectations, delivering a perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the C Series, the C67 promises to redefine your smartphone experience.
Quality Master Award Winner: A Testament to Excellence
As a testament to its commitment to quality, realme's C Series, including the realme C67, is the world's first smartphone series to be certified for quality by TUV Rheinland. To top that off, realme C67 also clinched the Quality Master Award from WhatMobile cementing realme's unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch devices.
Capturing Moments in High Definition
The realme C67 doesn't just excel in performance; it's also a groundbreaker in photography. The 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, equipped with 3X In-sensor Zoom, offers a clear winner in the smartphone camera
segment. From detailed shots to versatile perspectives, the C67's camera is a creative powerhouse.
Powerful Performance, Seamless Multitasking
At the core of the realme C67 lies the Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset, a technological marvel that ensures unparalleled power, speed, and efficiency. With a CPU clock speed of 2.8GHz and a 21% improvement in the AnTuTu Benchmark, the C67 takes mobile performance to new heights.
Gamers and multitaskers alike will appreciate the enhanced GPU performance, offering a 15% boost for a smoother and more immersive experience.
Memory Marvel: 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM & 128GB Storage
Experience the luxury of seamless multitasking with 8GB of built-in RAM and an additional 8GB of dynamic memory through DRE technology. The realme C67 doesn't compromise on storage either, providing a capacious 128GB for all your apps, photos, and videos.
33W SuperVOOC Charging: Swift and Seamless
Say goodbye to long charging times with the C67's 33W SuperVOOC Charging. The 5,000mAh battery charges to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring that you spend less time plugged in and more time on the go.
Sleek Design, Seamless Display
The realme C67 boasts a sleek and comfortable design, with a super-thin 7.59mm body that houses a massive 5000mAh battery. The 17.07cm (6.72'') 90Hz display brings content to life with vibrant colors and smooth visuals.
The realme C67 is more than a smartphone; it's a symphony of features that cater to the diverse needs and
desires of today's tech-savvy users. With availability now in Pakistan, the C67 invites you to experience a
new era of smartphone excellence.
