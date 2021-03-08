realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karachi city

Good customer experience is an important recognition needed for any brand. realme has been working to provide the best technology experience to its customers in Pakistan for almost 2 years now

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) Good customer experience is an important recognition needed for any brand. realme has been working to provide the best technology experience to its customers in Pakistan for almost 2 years now. The brand opened its exclusive Experience Store in the city of lights, Karachi on March 6, 2021. There was a live performance by the famous stand-up comedian, Junaid Akram, and a great crowd came to join this inaugural day.

realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand with a focus on both offline and online markets. realme pledged to launch its brand stores all across Pakistan with the first one already open in Peshawar city. These brand stores feature all realme products to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind experience including phones, AIoT products, and Category N home/lifestyle products. After the opening of the Karachi store, realme has announced its latest number series phone, realme 7i to be available at a special discounted price of only PKR 36,999.

realme’s number series phones are one of the hot-selling smartphones from the brand. The high-resolution 64MP AI Quad Camera phone, realme 7i comes with a 90 Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a 5000mAh Massive Battery. The phone became a hot seller due to its trendy design and youth-centric specifications. Its predecessor, realme 7 Pro was the fastest charging phone in Pakistan with 65W SuperDart Charge, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform, 64MP Quad Camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor, and was upgraded with 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos.

The inauguration ceremony in Karachi went very well with a huge crowd, Junaid Akram’s live performance, and a lucky draw to end the event in a fun way. Many customers, fans, retailers, distributors, and the hardworking realme team were there to celebrate this day. The young and trendsetting smartphone brand, realme has plans to launch 100+ brand stores nationwide. With the successful opening in Peshawar and Karachi, realme shall be coming to other cities very soon.

Internationally, realme has many brand stores that exhibit the brand’s DNA of young, trendy, and fashionable products. These experience stores and brand shops have been designed and developed as per the “Dare to Leap” spirit of the brand. These stores are exclusively made to help the customer directly interact with the brand without any middleman.

So what are you waiting for? Go visit the realme store in Karachi and do not miss this chance to grab your latest realme 7i at an exclusive price of only PKR 36,999 now!