Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020) Shopping for a new phone can be an ordeal task. It’s easy to get trapped by a convincing salesperson or a pretty handset design at a retail store. Therefore you must be conscious while selecting a phone. As mobile specs and features are upgrading and becoming better with every passing day, it’s a good idea to replace your phone with anew one.

So if you are planning to upgrade your phone and replace it with apower-packed handset that could have equal value for money and entertainment as well, then you are in luck. It is to rejoice that a globally acclaimed smartphone brand TECNO has recently made a debut of its Pouvoir series that it is equipped with all those necessary specs, which a customer is looking for in an ideal handset.

Within a very short period TECNO has proved to be one of the best smartphone companies to deliver the finest phones with rich features and affordable price range. And now the recently launched Pouvoir series is also delivering a near-flagship phone experience, at a fraction of cost. There are several convincing reasons, which makes TECNO Pouvoir 4 and Pouvoir 4 Pro, the best phone to invest in.

Amazingly Affordable:



One of the important considerations while choosing a phone is the price. Affordability is the key factor in Pouvoir adoption. Looking at the rich specs which Pouvoir is offering, TECNO mobiles gives buyers the best value for their money. Surprisingly this pocket-friendly phone is available at less than half the price, one usually pays for such devices. Pouvoir 4 is available at an accessible price of Rs 17,999 while Pouvoir 4 Pro is carrying a price a tag of Rs 24,999.

Dazzling Displays:



A smartphone selection often defines one's style statement.

TECNO phones are designed with a focus to provide a fancy outlook and decency parameters. Pouvoir wrapped up in a gradient sleek body available in a fascinating range of colors, cosmic blue, ice jadeite, and fascinating purpleis truly a visual delight. Moreover, its7’’ wider screenfits perfectly in every palm and allows for more flexible multitasking.

Solid Battery life:



The most striking feature that makes Pouvoir stand out is its long-lasting battery life. The device is equipped with a colossal 6000mAh battery that keeps the phone lasts for 4 days in a single recharge.The epic level of big battery with intelligent power-saving technology will allow you to carry out your daily tasks smoothly. Its generous battery provides unstoppable entertainment with a longer duration for movies and playing games.

Outstanding Camera:



Pouvoir 4, equipped with an amazing 16MP camera lens working with F/1.8 big aperture, captures every shot bright and clear. Infused with advanced AI technology it captures a perfect8X digital zoom function and 77° shooting angle keep grand scenery and its details all clear. Those who want to maximize their mobile photography at an affordable price, Pouvoir is the answer.

High end-handset:



TENO Pouvoir is offering a lot at a reasonable cost. When it comes to performance, this energy-efficient device is running on the latest Software version of HIOS 6.0 based on Android Q. Its massive battery life, 16MP camera, game-oriented features, 32GB+3GB spacious memory in a budget-friendly prices makes it the best phone, worthy to purchase.