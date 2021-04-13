UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rogozin Criticizes US State Department For Failing To Mention First Man In Space

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

Rogozin Criticizes US State Department For Failing to Mention First Man in Space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, has criticized the International Day of Human Space Flight release of the US State Department on Facebook, which makes no mention of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space.

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin pronounced his famous "Poyekhali!" (Let's Go!) as the Vostok spacecraft lifted off the ground, taking the first person ever to space. The anniversary of the first Soviet cosmonaut's flight is celebrated every year in Russia as Cosmonautics Day on April 12, and as International Day of Human Space Flight in the rest of the world.

The US State Department made no mention of Gagarin at all in its Facebook statement released on the occasion of International Day of Human Space Flight on Monday and posted pictures of US astronauts instead.

"Superpowers don't act this way," Rogozin said on Twitter, commenting on the State Department's releases.

The UN General Assembly declared April 12, the day of Gagarin's space flight, as the International Day of Human Space Flight in 2011.

US-based Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik on Monday that legendary Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's pioneering space flight 60 years ago was life-changing for every nation on the planet. According to Zelibor, many people in the United States are unaware either of the achievements of the Russian space program or the risks of Gagarin's space flight, and that the Soviet cosmonaut's story should be told better in the US.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Facebook Twitter Vostok Man United States April All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

5 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

5 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

7 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.