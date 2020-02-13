UrduPoint.com
Roscosmoc Expects To Sign Deal With NASA On Additional Soyuz Seats By Early April - Chief

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:28 PM

Roscosmoc Expects to Sign Deal With NASA on Additional Soyuz Seats by Early April - Chief

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos expects to sign a deal with NASA on additional seats in Soyuz spacecraft by early April, the agency's chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Thursday

"We plan to meet in late March - early April.

As you know, in the first decade of April we have a launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. We expect presence of the NASA delegation and the US ambassador in Baikonur. I think that we will conclude necessary negotiations by then and the contract will be signed," Rogozin said, when asked how many additional seats NASA could get and when the deal would be signed.

