Roscosmos Chief Assures Russia Will Work on New Space Station on Its Own

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia has decided to build its new Orbital Service Station on its own, as this is the only possible way to do it well, Russian State Space Corporation Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"If you want to do something well, do it yourself," Rogozin told reporters.

The Roscosmos chief noted that Russia is not ruling out cooperation with foreign partners, but will anyway be in charge of the station design.