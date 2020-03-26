Roscosmos Subsidiary Plans to Launch 10 Satellites in 2020

Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, plans to launch 10 satellites in 2020, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, plans to launch 10 satellites in 2020, the company said.

"The main achievement of the previous year is the launch of eight spacecraft. This year we are planning to launch 10 satellites into orbit," the company said in a YouTube video.

In February and March, a Meridian-M communication satellite and Glonass-M navigation satellite were launched. The launches of Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites were initially slated for March 30, but have been postponed until late May.

In addition, a Glonass-K navigation satellite is expected to go into space in May, with another Glonass-M and Glonass-K satellite to follow by the end of 2020. Three Gonets-M communications satellites are planned to be launched between August and September.

ISS-Reshetnev Company is the leading enterprise of Roscosmos in the field of creating communications, telecommunications, navigation and geodesy spacecraft.