UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Subsidiary Plans To Launch 10 Satellites In 2020

Daniyal Sohail 48 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Roscosmos Subsidiary Plans to Launch 10 Satellites in 2020

Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, plans to launch 10 satellites in 2020, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, plans to launch 10 satellites in 2020, the company said.

"The main achievement of the previous year is the launch of eight spacecraft. This year we are planning to launch 10 satellites into orbit," the company said in a YouTube video.

In February and March, a Meridian-M communication satellite and Glonass-M navigation satellite were launched. The launches of Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites were initially slated for March 30, but have been postponed until late May.

In addition, a Glonass-K navigation satellite is expected to go into space in May, with another Glonass-M and Glonass-K satellite to follow by the end of 2020. Three Gonets-M communications satellites are planned to be launched between August and September.

ISS-Reshetnev Company is the leading enterprise of Roscosmos in the field of creating communications, telecommunications, navigation and geodesy spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia Company Enterprise February March May August September 2020 YouTube Satellites

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates Telemedicine Project at KMU t ..

42 seconds ago

Peshawar Police arrested car snatching gang

44 seconds ago

Covid19: Minister wants dist admins to take on boa ..

45 seconds ago

Olympics Postponement Big Setback for Japan's Abe, ..

47 seconds ago

Total Deaths From COVID-19 Across Globe Exceeds 22 ..

4 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.