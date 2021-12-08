Roscosmos Wants to Send Russian Female Cosmonaut to Space Via Crew Dragon in 2022

The Russian space agency Roscosmos wants to send Anna Kikina, the only Russian female cosmonaut, to space via the US Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2022, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Russian space agency Roscosmos wants to send Anna Kikina, the only Russian female cosmonaut, to space via the US Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2022, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"We assume that our cosmonaut Kikina will make her maiden flight in 2022, and we think she will make it via the Crew Dragon," Rogozin said during a press conference, adding that the space agency already made such a decision.