Russia Advocates UN Framework to Ensure Global Information Security - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia advocates for adopting practices to maintain global information security within the UN framework, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov listed attempts by some countries to begin "a cyber arms race" and militarize the internet among the new global challenges.

"Russia is in favor of using the UN platform to coordinate ways of providing international information security," the minister said.