Russia Did Enough Work to Extend ISS Lifespan Through 2028 - Chief Designer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) In two years, Russia has carried out enough work to repair and retrofit the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) to extend its lifespan through 2028, Vladimir Solovyov, the general designer for manned space systems at Energia RSC, said.

Earlier, Roscosmos said that the Energia RSC Chief Designers Council had recommended extending the life of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2028.

"Over the past 2 years, we have become very seriously involved in the International Space Station, our segment, and have carried out a fairly large amount of repair work, retrofitting work," Solovyov said.

According to him, many different kinds of methods were invented to continue flights and increase the lifetime of onboard systems.

"We came to the conclusion that the operation of the space station can be continued until 2028, this, of course, requires certain investments, financial resources, but, nevertheless, the flight can be continued until 2028," Solovyov said.