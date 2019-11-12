Russia Ready to Extend Exploitation of International Space Station to 2030 - Roscosmos

Russia will use the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan for manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) at least until 2030, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia will use the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan for manned flights to the International Space Station (ISS) at least until 2030, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We have read just recently news saying that US congressmen have put forward an initiative to extend the ISS operation to 2030. This means that at least until this period Baikonur will be operating within the framework of this manned program," Rogozin said at a space conference in Kazakhstan.

Russia is expected to make a decision on possible prolongation of ISS exploitation in 2020. As of now, the ISS work is extended to 2024, and the possibility to extend it to 2028-2030 is discussed.