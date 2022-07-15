Russia Space Industry Overcame Systemic Crisis, Achieved Zero Accident Rate - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Russianspace industry has managed to get out of the swamp of the systemic crisis in four years, outgoing Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin released Rogozin from the post of Roscosmos CEO, his successor is the former deputy prime minister in charge of the defense industry, Yuri Borisov.

"Four years later, I am leaving the industry that managed to get out of the swamp of the systemic crisis, which now has a vision of its prospects, which is actively working on the creation of a fundamentally new and competitive rocket and space technology," Rogozin said.

The Russian space industry has achieved complete accident-free operation over the past four years, Rogozin said.

"The industry is regaining the respect and love of our citizens," he added.

The industry also turned out to be the most ready in Russia to repel Western sanctions, Rogozin said.

Russia has carried out 86 successful launches in a row. The series began after an incident in October 2018, when the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft's flight to the ISS was interrupted due to an accident during the separation of the stages of the Soyuz-FG launch vehicle. Thanks to the emergency rescue system, Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hauge landed safely in the Kazakh steppe.