UrduPoint.com

Russia To 3D-Print Coronavirus Protein Structure In Space In 2022 - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published January 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Russia to 3D-Print Coronavirus Protein Structure in Space in 2022 - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia plans an experiment to 3D-print the coronavirus RBD protein on the International Space Station in 2022, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing with the Federal Medical-Biological Agency the possibility of conducting a very important experiment this year, which will greatly help our doctors in the fight against the pandemic," Rogozin said at a conference in Moscow.

The study is planned for 2022 as part of the project for development of antiviral drugs, according to Roscosmos. A 3D bioprinter in the Russian segment of the ISS can print large crystals of coronavirus proteins that cannot be obtained on Earth.

The samples can be used to study the mechanism of introducing the virus into the human body, the agency noted.

Yusef Khesuani, managing partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions, told Sputnik earlier that his company wants to print RBD protein, which is an integral part of the coronavirus spike, on a 3D bioprinter on board the ISS.

Cartilage and thyroid tissue, as well as protein crystals and muscle tissue cells of rabbit, cow and fish have already been printed on the ISS. An experiment is now underway in Russia to transplant bone tissue printed in space to animals.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Drugs Company Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.