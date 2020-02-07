UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Build Telescope Capable Of Detecting Signals Sent By Space Aliens - Scientist

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Russia to Build Telescope Capable of Detecting Signals Sent by Space Aliens - Scientist

Russian scientists have started construction of a telescope that can be used to search for signals from extraterrestrial civilizations if they are transmitted in the optical spectrum, Alexander Panov, a leading researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Physics at Moscow State University said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian scientists have started construction of a telescope that can be used to search for signals from extraterrestrial civilizations if they are transmitted in the optical spectrum, Alexander Panov, a leading researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Physics at Moscow State University said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The main purpose of this telescope is to monitor cosmic rays. However, with this tool you can also observe bright and short optical flashes of light - the so-called optical transients. The tool can be used to search for artificial extraterrestrial signals. After all, what are bright flashes? Maybe someone sends to Earth the signals via a laser channel rather than in the radio-frequency range," Panov said.

Panov added that our civilization is also capable of creating a laser system for transmitting space messages in the optical spectrum.

According to the scientist, Russia is expected to host an international conference on the search for extraterrestrial civilizations in the near future. One of the goals of this event is to secure financing for Russia-based projects related to search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).

Panov also stressed that fundamental changes should be made in the approach to the search for alien life in order to increase our chances to discover extraterrestrial civilizations.

"Instead of carrying out 'pinpointed listening' for signals from selected stars, we must set up listening stations network around the globe to detect radio signals in various parts of the spectrum coming from all corners of the universe 24 hours a day," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Event All From

Recent Stories

Chilled, dry weather expected in most parts of cou ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo shares close lower as investors take profits ..

1 minute ago

Int'l media is opening eyes on atrocities in Kashm ..

1 minute ago

In sickness and in health: mass wedding defies vir ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiri peoples' struggle is destined to success ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Super League kicks off on Feb 20

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.