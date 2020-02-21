Russia to Launch 9 Glonass-K Navigation Satellites by 2022 - Manufacturer

Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev will add nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites to the constellation of the global navigation satellite system by 2022, the firm's spokesman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev will add nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites to the constellation of the global navigation satellite system by 2022, the firm's spokesman said on Friday.

"Starting in 2020, the orbital group will be boosted by Glonass-K spacecraft.

A total of nine craft will be put into orbit by 2022," Roman Fatkulin said at an aviation and space insurance conference in Moscow.

At the moment, the group consists of 26 Glonass-M satellites and two test variants of the next-generation Glonass-K. New variant, Glonass-K2, will be introduced in 2023.

A Glonass-M satellite is expected to be lifted into orbit in March, followed by a Glonass-K from April-June and another Glonass-K at the end of the year, Fatkulin said.