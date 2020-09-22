Russia plans to correct the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) on Oct. 7 to create "ballistic conditions" for the arrival of a manned spacecraft, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Russia plans to correct the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) on Oct. 7 to create "ballistic conditions" for the arrival of a manned spacecraft, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said Tuesday.

The engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo ship docked to the ISS will be switched on at 1:29 p.m.

Moscow time (1029 GMT) that day and will operate for 103.5 seconds, Roscosmos said in a press release.

After the correction, the average altitude of the ISS's orbit will increase by 400 meters to about 419.8 km above the Earth, it said.

Russia plans to launch its Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft on Oct. 14 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, aiming to send one American and two Russian astronauts to the ISS.