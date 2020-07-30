UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Agree To Hold Regular Meetings Of Working Group On Space - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russia, US Agree to Hold Regular Meetings of Working Group on Space - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia and the United States agreed to hold the meetings of the working group on space security on a regular basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

From July 27-30, Vienna hosted a meeting of interdepartmental delegations of Russia and the United States in the framework of a bilateral strategic dialogue in the format of successive expert working groups on space security, doctrines and potentials, transparency and verification.

"At the meeting of the working group on space security, a wide range of issues related to ensuring the security of space activities was considered. The parties exchanged views on all aspects of interest. Taking into account the results of the meeting, they agreed to continue work with the transfer of the meetings of the working group on space security on a regular basis," the ministry said.

More Stories From Technology

