UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Looking For Software Developers To Replace App Store, Google Play - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published April 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Russian Gov't Looking for Software Developers to Replace App Store, Google Play - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The Russian government is searching for a lead developer for creating a domestic alternative to App Store and Google Play services, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday.

At least three Russian companies are taking part in negotiations, including Sber, Yandex and VK. The latter will present its platform for application developers in May.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media is also considering launching a domestic app store based on the open-source software, with the platform to be integrated with the state detection system to prevent and eliminate hacking attacks, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Yet, Kommersant said that creating an app store is only the tip of the iceberg, as it will be much more difficult to engage developers of popular applications, including foreign applications.

Apple Pay and Google Pay services are not available for visa and MasterCard cards issued by Russian banks anymore, as these payment systems suspended their operations in the country in March. Apple Pay does no longer support Russian card payment system Mir as well.

Some foreign companies decided to leave Russia after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

Google Ukraine Moscow Russia Lead February March May Visa Apple Media Government Hacking

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

29 minutes ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

13 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.