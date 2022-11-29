UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

Published November 29, 2022

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

The spacecraft, launched earlier from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, was put into orbit, the ministry told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The spacecraft, launched earlier from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry, was put into orbit, the ministry told reporters on Monday.

The ministry noted that the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket and the placement of the spacecraft into the calculated orbit had taken place in the normal mode. After the launch, the ground control took Soyuz-2.

1b for escort.

"At the estimated time, the spacecraft was launched into the target orbit by the Fregat upper stage and accepted for control of ground-based facilities of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces," the ministry said.

The satellite was dubbed Kosmos-2564. A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with it.

"The onboard systems of the spacecraft are functioning normally," the ministry said.

