Testing of Russia's humanoid robot Fedor, which was successfully launched to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier in the day, will start on August 25 or 26, Roscosmos State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Testing of Russia 's humanoid robot Fedor, which was successfully launched to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier in the day, will start on August 25 or 26, Roscosmos State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

Robot Fedor was successfully launched into space inside the Soyuz MS-14 vehicle atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The robot, controlled by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov with the help of a special suit that reads the operator's movements, will carry out several tasks at the ISS. Fedor is scheduled to return on September 7.

"The first training will begin on August 25-26," Rogozin said while visiting Progress Rocket and Space Center.

According to the Roscosmos chief, the launch of Soyuz-2.1a loaded with Soyuz MS-14 and robot Fedor was much more difficult than a regular launch, noting that the rocket succeeded with all challenging tasks.