UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut To Fly To ISS In 2022

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Anna Kikina, the only active female cosmonaut in the Russian space team, will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in fall 2022, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center said on Monday.

In April, a source told Sputnik that Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, ordered that Kikina be prepared for a flight to the ISS in 2022.

Kikina will be a member of the 68th ISS expedition along with Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin. In 2012, she became a candidate for cosmonaut after passing the first open selection. In 2014, she was enrolled in the cosmonaut team after two years of training. Three years later, Kikina took part in the SIRIUS international experiment that imitated a flight to the Moon.

Only four Soviet and Russian female cosmonauts, including Valentina Tereshkova, Svetlana Savitskaya, Elena Kondakova and Elena Serova, have so far been to space.

Related Topics

Russia April

Recent Stories

38,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

7 minutes ago

Hattal of Yas Horse Racing Management wins UAE Pre ..

7 minutes ago

Epic film restoration for 7-hour Napoleon classic

3 minutes ago

Russia records 9,328 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive from June 7 in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

US to Lend Support to Israel, Palestine If They Se ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.