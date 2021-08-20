UrduPoint.com

Russia's Satellite-Powered Orion Drone To Operate Maiden Flight In Winter - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:32 PM

The Russian-made Orion unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with a satellite communication system, will fly for the first time in winter, Kronshtadt Group CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik

"It is planned to operate the UAV equipped with a satellite communication system this winter. This work will significantly increase the range of the Orion-type unmanned system, limited by the range of the radio link," Bogatikov said ahead of the Army 2021 forum.

The Orion combat drone is capable of carrying up to 200 kilograms (441 Pounds) of load.

The Russian military actively used such UAVs for reconnaissance and airstrikes against terrorists in Syria as part of flight tests of the unmanned complex.

In early July, Kronshtadt Group announced it was preparing to launch mass production of Orion UAVs for exports at a one-of-a-kind plant in the Russian town of Dubna in 2022.

The Army defense industry forum will be held from August 22-28 at the Patriot Congress and Exposition Centern near Moscow, as well as at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground.

