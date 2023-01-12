UrduPoint.com

Salvadoran President Bukele Says Assembly Approved New Digital Securities Law

Daniyal Sohail Published January 12, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Salvadoran President Bukele Says Assembly Approved New Digital Securities Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said that the country's legislative assembly passed a digital securities law, paving the way for the issuance of Bitcoin bonds.

"El Salvador's Legislative Assembly just approved, by an overwhelming majority, the new Digital Securities Law. Forward, always forward," Bukele said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) of El Salvador said on Wednesday that the newly passed legislation would pave the way for Bitcoin-backed bonds, also known as "volcano bonds.

"

The ONBTC said El Salvador is the epicenter of Bitcoin adoption and the country will once again blaze the path for a "new monetary revolution."

The newly passed legislation aims at creating unprecedented consumer protection from ill-intentioned actors in the world of crypto currencies, the ONBTC added.

The law provides for the creation of a National Digital Assets Commission, which is tasked with applying the securities law to protect digital asset owners, buyers and issuers, according to the ONTBC.

Related Topics

Assembly World Twitter Bitcoin Salvador El Salvador From

Recent Stories

flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

3 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

5 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

5 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

4 hours ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.