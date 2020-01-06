Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

(@hajraazam99)

In the Galaxy of Samsung, New Lite Stars are entering in 2020

The high-end flagships of the Samsung are leading the market since 2010, and throughout the decade the South-Korean brand has evolved to the extraterrestrial level. In the Galaxy of the Samsung, tons of series were introduced. From 2009 till today, Samsung Galaxy has launched Note, S (Super Smart) , M (Millenial), A (Alpha), and many more series. On the top, samsung brought the Note and S series by offering the most innovative features.

In the Year 2019, Samsung Galaxy launched the 10th version of S and Note series: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10. With the evolving year, Samsung has developed more and has advanced into the lighter version. Cutting the long story short, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite are on its way to boom the industry in 2020. Each of the flagships boasts almost ditto specifications except for the internals. Let’s enter into the space of Samsung Galaxy’s S10 Lite versions:

The Galaxy S10 Lite embodies triple rear cameras 48MP Primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro camera.

For the front-facing camera, 32MP promising shooter is hooked up on the Punch-Hole. The “Super Steady OIS” feature isn’t a new one but on the S10 lite, this spec will debut in the first low-to-midrange smartphone of Samsung. The internals will be kept updated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7nm technology processor which will be operated on the Android 10 OS.

The apparel of S10 Lite is enormous, it possesses 6.7” of the display based on Super AMOLED Plus technology. Two RAM options are available with 6GB and 8GB, combined with 128GB of built-in memory.

Twinning with S10 lite, the internals of Note 10 lite is exactly same except for the Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 10nm technology processor. Just like the S10 Lite, there are triple camera setup at the back with 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP macro camera. The display features are inspired by the S10 lite but it’s not featured with Super AMOLED Plus technology.

Since the news of these smartphones has surfaced, many questions are raised by the users. However, this can be a turning point for the Samsung Mid-to-High range gadget. Let’s see what fate has chosen for these Lite versions!