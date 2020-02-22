UrduPoint.com
Samsung Temporarily Closes Plant In S. Korea After COVID-2019 Case - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:46 PM

Samsung Temporarily Closes Plant in S. Korea After COVID-2019 Case - Reports

Samsung Electronics will shut down a plant in the province of Gyeongsangbuk-do for two days after one employee has got infected with COVID-2019, YTN TV channel said on Saturday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Samsung Electronics will shut down a plant in the province of Gyeongsangbuk-do for two days after one employee has got infected with COVID-2019, YTN TV channel said on Saturday.

According to the broadcaster, a 28-year old Samsung Electronics female employee, working at a smartphone plant in Gyeongsangbuk-do's city of Gumi, is among the Coronavirus-2019 victims. The young woman is likely to have caught the virus from her boyfriend, who visited the church services of a sect called the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Earlier in the day, the plant's employees received a message saying that the plant will remain closed until Monday, while the floor on which the woman works will be closed until Thursday.

The employees were advised to avoid being in large groups of people, wear masks, and pay special attention to preventative measures.

The Shincheonji Church is currently connected to 231 cases of novel coronavirus infection. The chain reaction allegedly began with a 61-year old parishioner from the city of Daegu, who refused to be tested for the virus as she had never visited China in the past. The South Korean authorities have already put more than 9,000 believers in domestic quarantine.

