Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for passengers

(@fidahassanain)

The passengers can offer prayers [Namaz] during hours long flights of Saudi Airline as no other flight offers special prayer area for them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) Now the passengers can offer prayers during their hours long flights as Saudi airline has fixed special prayer area for the passengers.

The passengers offer Namaz individually as well as collectively as Jama’at during long hours flights in Saudi Airlines.

“This is remarkable. We can offer Namaz and can do prayers during long hours,” said Usman Zafar, a passenger who was travelling through Saudi airline.

“It is first experience for me as previously no such flight came in my life where I could offer Namaz,” he added.

Other flights provide different facilities but no special prayer area for the passengers. However, there is very interesting debate among the scholarly circles as how the passengers could find direction to ‘Ka’aba’.

But the scholars are united on one point that offering prayer is mandatory for every passenger and direction should be to ‘Ka’aba’ but if they [passengers] are not sure about their “directions” they could offer prayer.