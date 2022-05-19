UrduPoint.com

Scientists Design Aerial-aquatic Robot, Inspired By Remora Fish

Daniyal Sohail Published May 19, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Scientists design aerial-aquatic robot, inspired by remora fish

A team of Chinese scientists along with their international counterparts have designed a robotic drone capable of crossing the air-water boundary and hitchhiking on surfaces

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A team of Chinese scientists along with their international counterparts have designed a robotic drone capable of crossing the air-water boundary and hitchhiking on surfaces.

The scientists from Beihang University and Imperial College London drew inspiration from remora fish, a family of species known for their adhesive discs that help them catch a ride on marine creatures including whales and sharks. The unique ability of this fish to hitchhike on moving objects helps it to save effort.

The 3D-printed, untethered robot can switch from an underwater drone to an aerial vehicle in less than one second due to the unique design of its propellers that make this transition between mediums faster than most previous aerial-aquatic robots, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Science Robotics.

The robot is installed with a remote-controlled suction pad that can stick to wet and dry surfaces with different textures, even on moving objects, according to the study.

It can rapidly attach and detach on challenging surfaces both in air and under water, including curved, rough, unfinished, and biofouling surfaces, and achieve long-duration adhesion with minimal oscillation.

Untethered drones are good at working in expansive or remote environments, but one obstacle to their application is that their batteries tend to drain quickly. The hitchhiking mode helps solve the energy problem.

During application tests, the robot hitched a ride on a swimming host vehicle to obtain seabed images of hermit crabs, scallops, and seaweed. It consumed significantly less energy, spending roughly 19 times less power than it would have spent using self-propulsion, according to the study.

Also, the robot's passively morphing propellers that unfold in the air and fold underwater, can cross the air-water boundary in 0.35 second.

In the future, the robot's design could enable autonomous biological detection, monitoring, and tracking capabilities in a wide variety of aerial-aquatic environments, said Wen Li, with Beihang University, the paper's corresponding author.

Related Topics

Drone Water China Vehicle Robot London Family From

Recent Stories

PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yau ..

PM announces 10 days national celebrations on Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

37 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 ca ..

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

38 seconds ago
 Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

Two real brothers murdered in Bolan

40 seconds ago
 Risk of dengue outbreak increases during monsoon s ..

Risk of dengue outbreak increases during monsoon season: DC

45 seconds ago
 Will continue to serve people even without cabinet ..

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet: Hamza

31 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges for concerted effo ..

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges for concerted efforts to overcome growing global ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.