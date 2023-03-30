Soyuz-2 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, March 29, at 22:57 (local time, 19:57 GMT), combat crews of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.

1v light launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

This was the sixth launch in the interests of the ministry in 2023, and the second from the the Plesetsk cosmodrome.