Soyuz Launch Complex at Kourou Spaceport May Be Used for Manned Launches - Roscosmos

The launch complex of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket at the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana can be converted for launching manned spacecraft, including to the Chinese space station, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The launch complex of the Russian Soyuz carrier rocket at the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana can be converted for launching manned spacecraft, including to the Chinese space station, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We are also discussing with our French colleagues the possibility, within the framework of a large lunar project, to transform the Soyuz-2 launch complex, which is located in [the French] Guiana, so that it can be used for manned programs, including for launching spacecraft towards the Chinese station," Rogozin said at the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.