Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published August 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On Monday, August 7, at 16:20 (local time, 13:30 GMT), combat crews of the space forces of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class carrier rocket Soyuz-2.

1b with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement said.

This was the tenth launch in the interests of the ministry in 2023, and the third from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.

