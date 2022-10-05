UrduPoint.com

SpaceX's Dragon Carrying US-Japanese-Russian Crew Lifts Off From Florida For ISS

Daniyal Sohail Published October 05, 2022 | 09:28 PM

The SpaceX Crew-5 mission spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts, one Japanese astronaut, and a Russian cosmonaut, successfully blasted off on Wednesday from NASA's Space Center in Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) - The SpaceX Crew-5 mission spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts, one Japanese astronaut, and a Russian cosmonaut, successfully blasted off on Wednesday from NASA's Space Center in Florida.

The Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is scheduled to dock at the space station at 4:57 p.m. EDT (20:57 GMT) on Thursday.

The Crew-5 flight includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists.

