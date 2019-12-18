UrduPoint.com
'Talks@PTCL' Speakers Enthrall The Audience

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

'Talks@PTCL' speakers enthrall the audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), organized 'Talks@PTCL' on Wednesday where industry professionals enthralled the audience with their inspirational talks on topics related to technology, digital ecosystem and development of in-house talent.

The speakers at the second session of 'Talks@PTCL' were Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global, Dr. Farrah Arif, Executive In-Residence, LUMS and Anas Niaz, Founder & CTO, Bioniks, a startup from National Incubation Center, Karachi, said a press release issued here Wednesday. The participants included PTCL, Ufone, Ubank employees, industry experts and professionals and university students.

Talking about 'Maximizing In-house Talent: Upskilling that Works', Mujeeb Zahur, said, "I am glad to be part of 'Talks@PTCL' as it is an enabling platform for digital transformation, providing the right learning opportunities to a company's workforce.

Dr Farrah Arif, talking on 'The Digital Ecosystem: Education in the Age of the 4th Industrial Revolution', said, "I believe that digital ecosystem has the potential to contribute towards sustainable economic development that involves people and supports community building.

Speaking on the topic 'Transforming Lives through Technology: Success Story of Bioniks', Anas Niaz said, "The technological revolution is transforming the world, stimulating massive social and economic advances. At Bioniks, we are providing the most advanced prosthetics utilizing new-age technologies and aspire to be a symbol of hope for the individuals with disabilities - giving them a helping hand in the form of prosthetics."Adnan Anjum, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL, said, "We are providing an open forum for general public, who can access these talks through our digital platforms. This initiative is to spread knowledge and inspire people from all walks of life. PTCL is actively working on the digital front that will ensure the company's mission to be the partner of choice for our customers, to develop our people and to deliver value to our shareholders."PTCL has recently started a series of talks titled 'Talks@PTCL' on various topics related to 'Technology & Business', 'Entrepreneurship & Startups' and 'Arts, Culture & Entertainment'.

