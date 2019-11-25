TCL Communication launches its latest range of Alcatel mobile and Tablet Devices in Pakistan

TCL Communication has launched its latest series of mobile and tablet devices in Pakistan, including the Flagship Alcatel 3X smartphoneand AlcatelTablet series 3T & 1T Keeping true to Alcatel's mission to making the best possible products accessible to any customer, the newest product lineup push for optimized performance while maintaining simplicity in style and experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019) TCL Communication has launched its latest series of mobile and tablet devices in Pakistan, including the Flagship Alcatel 3X smartphoneand AlcatelTablet series 3T & 1T Keeping true to Alcatel's mission to making the best possible products accessible to any customer, the newest product lineup push for optimized performance while maintaining simplicity in style and experience.

"The latest additions to our products are redefining accessible innovation," said Mr. Christophe Coris, MEA General Manager of TCL Communication. "All of our new Alcatel smartphone offerings in Pakistan come equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant Button that allows our users to access the information they need at the touch of a finger. We are incorporating the latest technology into each device while keeping in mind our consumers' priorities and their budgets."

Alcatel 3X – Impressive features in one complete package

The Alcatel 3X measures in at 6.5-inches with HD+ Super Full View display that provides an expanded viewing experience, giving users the ideal display for photos, streaming movies, playing games, and browsing the web in vivid clarity. Under the Hood, Alcatel 3X's comes in 6GB of RAM and 126 GB Internal Memory best in his class category. The smartphone also features 16MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera equipped with smart scene detection that identifies different photo scenarios and automatically optimizes photography setting for perfect shooting. The 8MP front camera and front LED flash will allow users to take better and brighter selfies anywhere.The Alcatel 3X will be available in two jewel-toned colors: Jewelry Black & Jewelry Green, and Jewelry Rosearound Rs. 30,000.

Alcatel 3T Tablet- Complete solution for all your digital need

TCL Communication has also launched one of its Flagship Alcatel 3T 10 tablet in the Pakistan market.

Alcatel 3T 10 offers users captivating 10-inch HD screen, with a lightweight and sleek design, and are equipped with Android Pie. The latest range comes with series of impressive features–Pen, Built-In Speaker, Bluetooth Keyboard. The Bluetooth Keyboard variant comes with a compact and lightweight Bluetooth Keyboard with a type case. The Audio Station variant has powerful 2*5W external dock speakers with 2000 mAh battery makes it a comprehensive entertainment system. It has a micro SD card reader supports up to 32GB*and 3.5mm AUX port to play audio from any media-playing devices.Alcatel 3T 10 Bluetooth Keyboard Variant can transform the tablet into an on-the-go productivity device.

Mr.Wali Khan, Head of Sales GCC & Pakistan, TCL Communications said that Alcatel 3X and 3T 10 is a premium gadgets with a sleek design and powerful features, available at an affordable price point. The biggest highlight of the tablet is the option of PEN, Audio Station and Bluetooth Keyboard which helps make the tablet a 'smart 2-in-1 system' to better serve our diverse consumers “

On this Occasion Mr. Uzair Latif, Head of Marketing GCC & Pakistan said” Pakistani Market offers a wide range of products from the best brands, and we are thrilled to add the latest product from Alcatel’s 3X & 3T10& 1T Tab series to our ever-growing portfolio. We understand the needs of today’s consumers and constantly strive to bring cutting-edge technology, integrated into high-quality products, at great prices.”

In Pakistan AIRLINK COMMUNICATION LTD is official distributor for Tablets and DIGICOM is distributor for Alcatel Smartphones