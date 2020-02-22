UrduPoint.com
TCL Launches Limited Edition TVs For PSL 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:54 PM

TCL launches limited edition TVs for PSL 2020

TCL one of the world’s top three TV brands marked the launch of its Zalmi TVs for the festive season of Pakistan Super League and to celebrate their partnership with the biggest PSL franchise of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020) TCL one of the world’s top three TV brands marked the launch of its Zalmi TVs for the festive season of Pakistan Super League and to celebrate their partnership with the biggest PSL franchise of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi. Last year the company offered one model, but after receiving a thunderous response, the company decided to launch not one but two Zalmi TV models, the P8 and P8S 4K UHD TVs.

Speaking about the launch, Sunny Yang, GM TCL Pakistan said, “In celebration of our partnership with Peshawar Zalmi, I am very pleased to announce the launch of our Zalmi TVs. Not only is this an expression of our dedication to sports ambassadorship, but it is also a great opportunity to promote local talent and our love of sports with customers in Pakistan’.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi added, “We are delighted to be a part of this opportunity to spread the love of cricket across Pakistan.

I am sure that our fans will love the TCL Zalmi TVs like they previously did”.

Included with each Zalmi TV, consumers will find enclosed in the TV boxes a special edition Peshawar Zalmi/TCL bag and jersey and McDonald’s discount vouchers.

P8 UHD TV is available in 43”, 50” and 55” sizes and the P8S UHD TVs available in 50”, 55” and 65” models. The models offer 4K UHD picture quality with HDR 10 technology and come with licensed Android OS, Google Assistant, Built-in function Chromecast, and Dolby Audio. P8S series has a near Bezel-less display, which provides the best viewing experience to the consumers.

Recently TCL and Peshawar Zalmi launched Zalmi Official Anthem, which became an instant hit with the public due to its catchy beats and excellent visuals. TCL Zalmi TVs are available for sale nationwide through TCL's website, flagship stores and authorized dealers

