TECNO announces the launch of Spark 7 Pro with some exciting surprises for fans!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th April, 2021) The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO is here to rejoice its fans with amazing news. The brand has confirmed to finally bring the talk of the town Spark series variant, Spark 7 Pro to Pakistan.

TECNO will unveil the “Gaming King” Spark 7 Pro on May 3, 2021, at 5.00 pm in an online Live Launch Event on its social media pages. TECNO invites fans to witness the live session to know more about the phone and get a chance to win many prizes.

This is not the only surprise TECNO brings for its loyal fans, it has many more surprises in the sack this time.

The new Spark 7 Pro will exclusively be available on Saamaan.pk with a discount offer of PKR. 1000. Not only this, you will get FREE TECNO headphones as a special Ramadan offer when ordering from May 3 till May 7.

After this, the phone shall be available in the offline market too, with the same offer.

The fun does not end here, on every purchase of the new Spark 7 Pro, you will get a chance to win 1000 LEDs through a mystery box.

This offer is valid from May 3 till June 3, 2021.

Spark is TECNO’s famous mid-range series bringing near-flagship phones in a pocket-friendly price segment. The new Spark 7 Pro comes as a “Gaming King” phone with a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 90Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 48MP camera.

The reveal of the youth icon, Minal Khan as the ambassador for Spark 7 Pro was big news, and now her teasers and launch event announcement video are taking social media by a storm.

With the announcement of this new addition to the Spark family, the fans are very excited to know more about the new phone.

So save the date and do not forget to tune in to TECNO’s Facebook page to watch the Live broadcast on May 3, 2021, for the Launch of the Gaming King!