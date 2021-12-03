TECNO brings massive discounts with the Camon 18 series launch

TECNO’s ambassadors for the Camon 18 series, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Sehar Khan announced a special discount offer of PKR 1000 for all fans on TECNO's official social media page

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd December, 2021) TECNO’s ambassadors for the Camon 18 series, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Sehar Khan announced a special discount offer of PKR 1000 for all fans on TECNO's official social media page.

All models including Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t will be available for purchase at reduced rates for December only.

After much hype, the phones are available in both online and offline markets.

Customers can get special discounts when they buy online from Daraz, PriceOye, and Cube Online. On buying Camon 18 Premier you get PKR 1000 off + Gimbal & TWS for FREE. Whereas, Camon 18P and Camon 18t are available with a PKR 1000 Discount online.



CEO TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng said,

“Keeping in view the hype the Camon 18 series received, we have announced these special discounts.

We aim to bring the best for our consumers so with this new Camon 18 Premier we enable users to capture the steadiest videos along with 60x Zoom clearest pictures for faraway objects.

TECNO appreciates the love this new series is receiving and we look forward to many more successful campaigns here in Pakistan”.

The discount offers are available for only the month of December with limited stock only. So do not waste any more time and grab your latest devices at PKR 1000 off!

For more on TECNO, visit their website and official social media pages.