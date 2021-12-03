UrduPoint.com

TECNO Brings Massive Discounts With The Camon 18 Series Launch

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:14 PM

TECNO brings massive discounts with the Camon 18 series launch

TECNO’s ambassadors for the Camon 18 series, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Sehar Khan announced a special discount offer of PKR 1000 for all fans on TECNO's official social media page

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd December, 2021) TECNO’s ambassadors for the Camon 18 series, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Sehar Khan announced a special discount offer of PKR 1000 for all fans on TECNO's official social media page.

All models including Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t will be available for purchase at reduced rates for December only.
After much hype, the phones are available in both online and offline markets.

Customers can get special discounts when they buy online from Daraz, PriceOye, and Cube Online. On buying Camon 18 Premier you get PKR 1000 off + Gimbal & TWS for FREE. Whereas, Camon 18P and Camon 18t are available with a PKR 1000 Discount online.


CEO TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng said,
“Keeping in view the hype the Camon 18 series received, we have announced these special discounts.

We aim to bring the best for our consumers so with this new Camon 18 Premier we enable users to capture the steadiest videos along with 60x Zoom clearest pictures for faraway objects.

TECNO appreciates the love this new series is receiving and we look forward to many more successful campaigns here in Pakistan”.
The discount offers are available for only the month of December with limited stock only. So do not waste any more time and grab your latest devices at PKR 1000 off!
For more on TECNO, visit their website and official social media pages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Social Media Visit Buy Pakistani Rupee December Market All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan Suspends Air Traffic With Egypt Over Om ..

Kazakhstan Suspends Air Traffic With Egypt Over Omicron Variant From Friday

4 minutes ago
 West Indies 65-2 at lunch against Sri Lanka, chasi ..

West Indies 65-2 at lunch against Sri Lanka, chasing 297

5 minutes ago
 Beijing Olympics Committee Not in Charge of Inviti ..

Beijing Olympics Committee Not in Charge of Inviting Foreign Officials - Comms C ..

7 minutes ago
 Beijing Olympic venue could bar spectators over Co ..

Beijing Olympic venue could bar spectators over Covid: state media

7 minutes ago
 Omicron spreads in US, Australia

Omicron spreads in US, Australia

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting 3rd D ..

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting 3rd Dec, 2021

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.