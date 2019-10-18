UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Camon 12 Air – Dot-in-Display Smartphone With Huge Memory For Budget Conscious Users

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

TECNO Camon 12 Air – Dot-in-Display smartphone with Huge Memory for Budget conscious users

TECNO has evolved as the fastest growing brand in Pakistani smartphone market

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019) TECNO has evolved as the fastest growing brand in Pakistani smartphone market. The company has made a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphones. TECNO’s latest products have made it to the top in the local mobile market.

The company is claiming that their upcoming smartphone TECNO Camon 12 Air is furnished with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The storage is expected to expand via microSD card. The anticipated price of phone is within a range of 20,000 PKR to 25,000PKR. Tech experts are of the view that Camon 12 Air will be the leading phone with such a huge storage of 4GB +64GBthat will be available in such a reasonable price range.

To have enough internal storage in your smartphone is the supreme priority of every mobile user. Sufficient internal storage is the major reason why anyone would buy a particular phone. Plenty of internal storage can lead to smooth functioning of phone without stressing about the system slow down issue.

Users of Camon 12 Air can enjoy high speed games both online and offline without stressing about any hindrance form the storage end.

The phone is favorably compatible for multi-tasking at a time. Camon 12 Air is also offering its users to download excess of media and offline streamed videos.

Camon12 Air is also featuring Dot-in-Display on the rare corner of 6.55-inch HD screen. This makes the phone most affordable phone in the market to come with punch-hole camera screen. This device is also furnished with a triple AI camera with three lenses at the back panel. Camon 12 Air’s selfie camera has 8MP with an 81-degree wide-angle lens and also providing 6 attractive effects including Video, AL CAM, Bokeh, AR Shot and panorama.

The phone is powered with MediaTekHelio P22 SoC and will be available in two attractive colors Bay Blue and Royal Purple.Also itsexpected to have long-lasting huge battery of 4000 mAh lithium polymer battery with AI smart charging. There are rumors on social media that the phone will be available online on Daraz from 21st October onwards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Social Media Company Buy Lead Price Pakistani Rupee October Market Media From Top

Recent Stories

Fazlu Rehman says abuses and dialogue cannot go si ..

11 minutes ago

Balochistan University's female students fear to g ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Umrah pilg ..

5 minutes ago

It's time to maintain national unity: Chief Minist ..

5 minutes ago

976th annual urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh begins in cit ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.