TECNO Camon 12 Air – Dot-in-Display smartphone with Huge Memory for Budget conscious users

TECNO has evolved as the fastest growing brand in Pakistani smartphone market

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019) TECNO has evolved as the fastest growing brand in Pakistani smartphone market. The company has made a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphones. TECNO’s latest products have made it to the top in the local mobile market.

The company is claiming that their upcoming smartphone TECNO Camon 12 Air is furnished with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The storage is expected to expand via microSD card. The anticipated price of phone is within a range of 20,000 PKR to 25,000PKR. Tech experts are of the view that Camon 12 Air will be the leading phone with such a huge storage of 4GB +64GBthat will be available in such a reasonable price range.

To have enough internal storage in your smartphone is the supreme priority of every mobile user. Sufficient internal storage is the major reason why anyone would buy a particular phone. Plenty of internal storage can lead to smooth functioning of phone without stressing about the system slow down issue.

Users of Camon 12 Air can enjoy high speed games both online and offline without stressing about any hindrance form the storage end.

The phone is favorably compatible for multi-tasking at a time. Camon 12 Air is also offering its users to download excess of media and offline streamed videos.

Camon12 Air is also featuring Dot-in-Display on the rare corner of 6.55-inch HD screen. This makes the phone most affordable phone in the market to come with punch-hole camera screen. This device is also furnished with a triple AI camera with three lenses at the back panel. Camon 12 Air’s selfie camera has 8MP with an 81-degree wide-angle lens and also providing 6 attractive effects including Video, AL CAM, Bokeh, AR Shot and panorama.

The phone is powered with MediaTekHelio P22 SoC and will be available in two attractive colors Bay Blue and Royal Purple.Also itsexpected to have long-lasting huge battery of 4000 mAh lithium polymer battery with AI smart charging. There are rumors on social media that the phone will be available online on Daraz from 21st October onwards.